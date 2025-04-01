Chordaires’ Enjoy a Weekend in New York

Linda Ryan

A few tickets are still available to the Chordaires’ spring show “A Weekend in New York” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, at Cottonwood’s San Tan Ballroom. The show is about three girlfriends who go to the Big Apple for a weekend to celebrate their retirement, and it treats you to a lot of fun music from your past.

One of the highlights of the show is the Chordaires quartet, The New Notes, singing Frankie Valli’s “You’re Just Too Good to Be True.”

The quartet’s lead, Ann Buckheister, is also the show chair. She and bass Jann Uzzle are award-winning retired members of Sweet Adelines International. Baritone Judy Vuich is a retired choir director. Tenor Libby Bender holds a Bachelor of Music Education degree and was active in her church and children’s school music programs until they graduated when she joined Chordaires. She is the assistant director of the Chorus.

If you are a Sun Lakes Theatre goer, you’ll recognize the three girlfriends, played by Ginger Henry, Barbie Bergerson (both retired Chordaires), and Nancy Patterson.

Also featured in the show is the mixed quartet Heart to Heart, with Chordaires co-directors Barb and Kirk Hyder and their friends Nancy and Brad Charles. Heart to Heart has performed for barbershop fans all over the country.

If you don’t have your tickets yet, contact Linda Ryan at [email protected] or go to the Chordaires website at chordaires.org.