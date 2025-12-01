Chordaires Spread Holiday Cheer

Janet Lewis

On Veterans Day the Chordaires Show Chorus of Sun Lakes (Chordaires) sang familiar patriotic songs in gratitude to the many veterans within our community at two events: a breakfast at Oakwood and a lunch at Sun Lakes Country Club. The Chordaires extend a warm thank you to all the veterans within the Sun Lakes area for their service to our country.

With December now upon us, the Chordaires are spreading holiday cheer throughout Sun Lakes and the surrounding communities at holiday celebrations and assisted living facilities. The Chordaires find that singing at assisted living facilities is especially rewarding as residents engage in a sing-along of familiar Christmas carols and even jingle some bells.

The Chordaires perform a holiday program, including a sing-along, at an assisted living facility where former longtime Chordaire Chris Roen now resides. Chris was instrumental in mentoring many new members during her time with the Chordaires. The familiar holiday songs bring a smile to Chris’ face as she enjoys the music!

As a thank you for support from the Sun Lakes community, the Chordaires are offering a special holiday performance for no charge on Sunday, Dec. 14, at the Sun Lakes Country Club Navajo Room. Two show times are planned, with the first being at 1:30 p.m., followed by a second show at 3 p.m. Free-will offering donations are most welcome. Come join in the festivities and help to spread some holiday cheer!

Visit www.chordaires.org for more information about the Chordaires.