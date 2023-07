Celebrate Christmas in July!

Don’t miss a Christmas worship service at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church on Sunday, July 23, at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, at 9248 E. Riggs Road (just west of Robson Library).

Enjoy favorite Christmas songs like “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Joy to the World,” and “Silent Night,” with the season’s hospitality to follow in Lindsay Hall after the worship service!