CLGA Invites All Sun Lakes Lady Golfers for Summer Play

The Cottonwood Ladies Golf Association League (CLGA) is winding down with many members leaving Arizona for cooler areas of the country. The league will continue playing each Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m., June 4 to Oct. 8. CLGA members are welcome to play whether they join in the game or not. Also welcome are all Sun Lakes women and guests. For Cottonwood and Palo Verde members, sign up by using the Jonas system. All others may sign up in the Pro Shop by noon each Tuesday. Those interested in playing the game will pay $4 ($1 more if interested in the birdie pot) when signing in at the Pro Shop that morning. For non-members, green fees are $40 per round and an established handicap is required.

The 2026-27 board members were announced at the May 7 luncheon: President: Deb Bohac; VP: Tara Bradford; Secretary: Deb Walsh; and Treasurer: Sue Kish. Many thanks to Kathy Langston, CLGA outgoing president for her dedication and contributions to the league.

Here’s a recap of the winners for the 2025-2026 season:

Ryder Cup, Nov. 13 and 20: White Team.

Handicap Tournament, Jan. 8 and 15: Jeanette Chenier.

Member/Member Tournament, Feb. 5 and 12: Diane French and Cathy Brabant.

Club Championship, March 5 and 12: Tracy Rice.

Thanks to all who joined in the fun this year and hope to see everyone again in the Fall.

Our website is always available to obtain further information and to ask questions: www.cottonwoodwga.azgolf.org.