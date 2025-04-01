Club Volunteers Make the Difference

Warren Wasescha, Sun Lakes Hiking Club

Our annual spring Special Hike this year took place in Lake Havasu, Ariz., and it was a great time for all who participated. Had Ron Deraas and Joan Carlisle not volunteered to plan and make the arrangements for this hike, we would not have had the memorable experience we had. Before Ron and Joan took ownership of the Special Hike, Paul Feeney handled the arrangements. And before Paul, it was Sherrie Conner and Kandi Skrabala who made our Special Hikes possible.

Over the years, volunteering has been the lifeblood of our club, and we have been fortunate to have had so many individuals come forward to volunteer their time to make the club what it is today.

Volunteers have put in countless hours as hike coordinators, hike leaders, officers of the club, and ambassadors of the club at Open Houses. They have written Splash articles. They have made sure the Meetup site is operating smoothly. They have ordered name badges. They have shared their knowledge at club meetings. They make sure the hike descriptions are accurate and first aid kits are refreshed. They review policies and procedures and make sure that all forms are filled out and that documents are easily accessible.

As we go into the summer season, if you are a club member, it’s a good time to reflect on the fun you have had with our club and think about the many ways you might join others who have volunteered their time and see how you might help in the future.

If you haven’t joined our club yet and like the idea of hiking socially, come check us out. We are a friendly, inclusive group of hikers welcoming all able-bodied hikers. Our goal is to make group hiking fun, challenging, social, and safe. We hike Mondays at three different intensity levels and often have a second “mellow” or “moderate” hike on Wednesdays. Our club is open to anyone living in Sun Lakes and SunBird. We hike formally from November through April.

For more information about our club, please type “Sun Lakes Hiking Club” into your web browser and check out our Meetup site. There you will find information about our club, along with photos and descriptions of past and future hikes. If you have questions about the club not answered on our website, please contact our president Ted Maresh at [email protected] and he can help you.

Hiking is one of the many rewarding activities you can do in our community. We look forward to hiking with you!