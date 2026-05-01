Come Celebrate National Day of Prayer

Come celebrate America’s 250 years with us at the Oakwood country club ballroom with an event for the National Day of Prayer’s 75 years on Thursday, May 7.

The pre-program patriotic music will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. The program will begin at 10 a.m.

During the morning event musicians will share patriotic and inspirational music that renders passion for our country. The Inspiration Dancers will give the audience a time of reflection when they dance to “The Lord’s Prayer.” Various ages of participants from the community will give readings, scriptures and prayers. Some will provide insight into the history of prayer from the early years of America.

The special speaker will be Christine Ellis, a member of the Chandler City Council and a former Vice Mayor, who serves on numerous local and regional committees including those in Public Affairs and Economic Development. Christine also volunteers with several groups that give assistance to the homeless and other areas including the HASCED (Haitian American Center for Social Economic Development). She was also co-founder of THE BRIDGE for community services.

In her presentation, Christine will relate how and why she believes in America and how prayer has been important to her and for America. She will relate a bit of her journey.

There will be a time to recognize the Veterans in the audience who have served our country.

At the closure of the morning event the audience will sing “God Bless America.”

Please join us to celebrate our country and the freedoms we have. This is a free event. Donations are accepted.