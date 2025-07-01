Core Consultants Cruise to Lakes Tourney Title

Larry Wolfe

Rookie Manager Kim Van Nausdle’s Core Consulting team fought their way back through the losers’ bracket to capture the Lakes Division Spring Tournament title. Here’s a run-down of the tournament action.

In the opener, the second-seeded Core Consultants crushed Manager Tom Erpelding’s First Response Roofing club by an 18-8 score. The Consultants won by capitalizing on 11 walks and 16 hits. Bob Montelione led the Consultants with four safeties, supported by Ron Guidi’s three hits. Joe Commisto had three hits for the losing squad.

In game two, the top-seeded Young Home Team, managed by Gary Hillabolt, beat Manager Dave Kratz’s fourth-seeded A-1 Golf Carts team 18-12. In a well-rounded offensive showing, Vern Rodgers banged out four hits, including two doubles, while Dick Bleich, Tim Loeffler, Dave Martin, and Al Narvaez had three safeties each. The Golfers also had a well-rounded attack, featuring five players with three hits each (Dave Kratz, Dennis LePore, Dan Malachuk, Bill McCoy, and Mike Willits) but couldn’t come up with enough timely hits to catch the Realtors.

On the second day of the tournament, the Young Home Team sent the Core Consultants to the losers’ bracket with a 14-6 drubbing. Al Narvaez went three-for-three with two doubles for the winners, while Dave Martin homered and tripled. Terry Zeltinger had three hits for the losing team.

In a real slugfest, the A-1 Golfers eliminated the First Response Roofers 26-20 in game four. The Golfers banged out 32 hits, led by Dan Malachuk’s five hits and Gary Alexander’s four. Joe Commisto went four-for-four with a double and a four-bagger to lead the Roofers. Warren Littleford had four singles.

On the final day of the tourney, the Core Consultants eliminated the A-1 Golfers with a 17-12 win. Bill Gaston, Jerry Giesinger, Ron Guidi, and Bill McCoy had three hits each for the winners, while Bob Molter had three hits and a walk for the losers. Tom Erpelding and Rene Vallieres also had three safeties.

That win sent the Consultants to the championship game against their nemesis, the Young Home Team. The Consultants jumped out to an early 10-0 lead and never looked back, cruising to a 19-12 victory. Bill McCoy, Bob Montelione, and Ron Guidi each had three hits for the winners, while Dick Bleich and Vern Rodgers both went four-for-four for the losers. Player-Manager Gary Hillabolt added three singles.

Overall, Vern Rodgers was the tournament’s leading hitter with a spectacular .909 average. Joe Commisto and Bob Molter were close behind, both at .889.

Congratulations to Manager Kim Van Nausdle and the entire Core Consulting team for a well-earned victory.