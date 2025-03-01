Our hardy group of Cottonwood Lady Niners weathered the cold and windy days of January and looked forward to the much more temperate weather of February. Great days of fun with our lady golfers are ahead!

Our Niners representatives to the State Medallion Tournament on Jan. 10 continued to make us proud by their strong showing in competition against women from around the state. Both teams played in the first flight, with teammates Margo Sodol and Julia Collier finishing second and Susan Utzinger and Cindy Fulton taking fifth. Awesome work, ladies!

Our upcoming Member/Guest event will take place on March 20. Activities for the day include a lunch, a fun round of golf, and the chance to win beautiful gift baskets in the silent auction. A special opportunity for the golfers will be the live auction featuring bidding for a round of golf with one of the Cottonwood pros. This has been quite the lively highlight of the day, as competition for time with their favorite pro ramps up the bidding.

Proceeds from the day will be donated to a local charity. In years past, this has been a generous and welcome gift to benefit our Sun Lakes community. If you’d like to donate or participate in this event, please contact President Minna Rasmussen at [email protected].