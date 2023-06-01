Cottonwood Lady Niners Philanthropy

Minna Rasmussen

The Cottonwood Lady Niners have a tradition of donating the proceeds from their annual Member/Guest event. This year, $5,000 was given to Hospice of the Valley, and the Cancer Foundation received $1,500. The Niners are a generous group of women who donate to various organizations.

The 2022-23 season concluded on May 25 with a red, white, and blue theme in celebration of Memorial Day.

The Niners invite women of all skill levels, especially encouraging new golfers and others who no longer wish to play 18 holes. Our fall season will begin the first Thursday in November and run through the end of May. Grateful thanks to our officers and committee chairs who provided a fun and successful year of golf!