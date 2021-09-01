Cottonwood Niners Prepare for Busy Fall Season

Vy Armour

Several Cottonwood Lady Niners took a little road trip in July to Munds Park (just south of Flagstaff on I-17) to play in the Pinewood Niners Invitational. They had so much fun in the cool pines, they plan to make it an annual trek.

Play for the 2021-22 season for the Cottonwood Lady Niners begins again on Thursday, Nov. 4. There will be a welcome brunch for all members on Nov. 11. Members should watch the board outside the Pro Shop for information about the brunch.

The Niners welcome new members to this fun group of over 100 players, and the October Splash will have all details for joining.