Cottonwood Tennis Club Holds First Short Court Tennis Event

“Hot Doggers” Ron Ryer, Mike Jaltuch, Mike Burdett, and Mike Gallant Left to right: Susan Aparicio, Judy Grefsheim, Tammy Knight, Lita Halweg

Barb Jorgensen

Bill Swift was in charge of Cottonwood Tennis Club’s last social event for the season. He corralled almost 40 players for a double-elimination type tournament—tournament being a dicey word, as it was all about fun!

Teams were formed by random draw, building future friendships between players who may not have known each other due to different skill levels. People were dropping in to try it out. The many spectators and food court volunteers enjoyed the games, as well as the fun bantering of the “Hot Dog” court, played by the very energized men who like to hit hard.

The shorter court, depressurized tennis ball, and paddle used in short court tennis make it an easy sport for everyone. It can be played on a standard tennis court with no additional lines or changes. A match, played in about half the time of a full court tennis match, makes it an excellent sport for summer. It allows you to get out of the house and back in before it gets too hot. Add to that the Cottonwood Tennis Club’s love of socials and food, and you’ve got a winner all the way around.

For more information on short court tennis, contact Bill Swift at Fishkillerbill50@yahoo.com, or for more information on joining this fun club, go to our website at www.cottonwoodtennisclub.com.