Cottonwood Tennis Elects New Board Members

Penny Petersen

In March, members of the Cottonwood Tennis Club elected a new board of directors to steer the club through March of 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the activities for the 2020 and early 2021 seasons were canceled. However, the Monday through Friday daily sign-ups continued, as well as several leagues, including the upper division men and the upper and lower division women. That ability to continue playing was an important part of everyone’s lives during the lock-down.

As the new board took office, things were still pretty much restricted. However, now most activities are permitted, so hopefully by fall, a full schedule of tournaments and socials will be possible.

Elected to the new board were Cannon Hill (president), Maryann Sinerius (vice president), Ruthanne Strohn (secretary), Spencer Roberts (treasurer), and Jay Ketter (tournament director). Laks Jagnandan remains on the board as past president.

Schedule for the summer includes a men’s summer league, regular daily sign-ups (men on Tuesday and Thursday and women on Monday and Wednesday). The mixed doubles on Fridays will continue as usual.

Free tennis lessons will resume on Mondays beginning in October, and most of the competitions will resume in late September or early October.

For information regarding membership in Cottonwood Tennis Club or to get information regarding specifics of the free lessons, contact Membership Chair Barb Jorgensen at [email protected]