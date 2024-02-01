Country Hoedown Fundraiser

Cheryl Ravenscroft

This event is a Country Hoedown, so get out your 10-gallon hats and spangled, sequined shirts and polish up your leather cowboy boots and join us for a stompin’ good time on Sunday, March 24, in the San Tan Ballroom at Cottonwood Country Club. Enjoy a country buffet of BBQ brisket and fried chicken with all the fixins, like cowboy beans, mac and cheese, cornbread, and assorted western desserts. Dancin’ music will be provided by Reign-N-Country who play classic and Top 40 country as well as some of their own original country tunes.

Ticket sales began at 10 a.m. on Jan. 8 at the Foundation website slcommunityfoundation.com for $45 per person. On the evening of the show, the doors will open at 5 p.m. with a cash bar, then the buffet at 5:30 p.m., followed by country music by Reign-N-Country. There will be prizes awarded for the best male and female costumes, as well as a fabulous array of Silent Auction items.

Please join us for this fundraiser to benefit the Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation. The Foundation is pleased to be able to allocate grants to many Sun Lakes clubs and organizations, such as the Memory Care Café, Neighbors Who Care, and the Sun Lakes Community Children’s Theatre, to name a few. Foundation members are all volunteers, and the Silent Auction items are all donated, so 100% of the proceeds from all Foundation events, such as the Christmas Gala and this Country Hoedown, are granted to our local charities.