Crystal Cards Summer Sales

Summer is here and many residents have headed north for cooler areas of the country. However, Crystal Cards (CC) will still be working hard on remaking greeting cards and holding sales all summer long. No workshops are held due to the decrease in attendance during this time, but so much work continues. Some jobs that are completed at the workshops can be done from home. If you’re interested in helping in some way, please e-mail: crystalcardproject@gmail.com.

Don’t forget to regularly check the website: crystalcardproject.org for updates and calendar of events. CC greeting cards sell for $1 each and can be purchased at the local sales or through home delivery service (details on website: www.crystalcardproject.org).

Upcoming Sales

Wednesday, June 10, 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Oakwood—Bradford Room.

Friday, June 12, 10 a.m. to noon, Robson Reserve.

Tuesday, June 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sun Lakes Country Club Lobby.