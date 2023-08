Jerry Higgins

Besides having fun on the tennis court, Cottonwood Tennis Club (CTC) has even more fun on the kitchen patio on the last Friday of the month with good friends, good food, and drinks.

For information regarding membership in Cottonwood Tennis Club, please contact Membership Chairs Carol Trentadue at [email protected] or Maurice Allen at [email protected]. Also look at the CTC online calendar for activity during the upcoming three months.