The Gila Butte Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) sent two delegates to the 133rd Continental Congress in Washington, D.C., in July. Regent Suzanne Young and Susan Campbell attended the annual business meeting.

Each year DAR members from around the world meet at the DAR National Headquarters during the summer to report on the year’s work, to honor outstanding award recipients, to plan future initiatives, and to reconnect with friends. The weeklong convention consists of business sessions, committee meetings, social functions, and formal evening ceremonies, which are held in the historic DAR Constitution Hall. In addition to member awards, student essay winners and scholarship awards, the DAR presents its top national awards at the convention.

Anyone interested in joining DAR should contact Ruth at [email protected]. The chapter can provide assistance with lineage research to prospective members if needed.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, charitable organization, founded in 1890 and incorporated by an act of the United States Congress in 1896. Membership in the society is open to any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution. The DAR functions as a volunteer service organization and is dedicated to patriotism, education, and historic preservation. While DAR supports a strong national defense, it is not a political organization, nor does it lobby. Its membership includes women from Republican, Democratic, and Independent political parties; women from all races and ethnic backgrounds; and women from ages 18-100+. The society does not subscribe to any particular religion, nor does it discriminate against any members who are of various religious beliefs.