Diana Is Back for the 7th Year

Diana Perez will be performing in 2023 with her band Sentimental Breeze at the Arizona Classic Jazz Festival Nov. 3, 4, and 5, so mark your calendar and be ready for a wonderful time. The Arizona Classic Jazz Festival will be held at the Crowne Plaza Phoenix-Chandler Golf Resort in Downtown Chandler, Nov. 2-5. Sentimental Breeze will be performing sets from the ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s, and will be featuring a special set called The Swinging ‘40s, with a focus on many popular and loved songs from World War II. If you haven’t attended the Arizona Classic Jazz Festival yet, this is an event you will not want to miss. The days are filled with many wonderful and known bands from across the U.S. Diana is immensely proud to be a part of this wonderful event each year. There are daily rates and weekend rates for you. You will love this event! Call 480-620-3941 or email [email protected] for details.

Diana also performs at several assisted living communities in Sun Lakes, including Robson Reserve right here on Riggs Road. She also performs at Unity Church located at Sun Lakes Country Club Phase 1, a church that always has a wonderful message of warmth, love, and a sense of community.

Diana volunteers her music monthly at The Perfect Place, which is an adult care center here in Sun Lakes. She said it is so much fun each time she goes and always looks forward to it every month. She always has a sing-along, and the audience loves to participate and sing with her.

Diana’s Sun Lakes performance dates and times, which are open to the public, are listed below:

Arizona Classic Jazz Festival, Nov. 2-5: Diana performs on Friday, Nov. 3, at 1:10 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. (special set); Saturday, Nov. 4, at 11:50 a.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2:50 p.m.

Unity Church: Oct. 8, Nov. 26, and Dec. 17 from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Perfect Place: Sept. 22, Oct. 6, Nov. 17, and Dec. 15 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.