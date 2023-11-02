Do You Have Any Questions?

Join us on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 12:45 to 2:30 p.m. at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, at 9248 E. Riggs Road, in Sun Lakes, and bring your questions. We are thrilled to have Michele Michaels, the Hearing Healthcare Program Manager at the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (ACDHH), as our guest speaker.

With nearly 30 years helping those with hearing loss, Michele is a wealth of information. From Arizona’s free phone program to over-the-counter hearing aids to how the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) helps those with hearing loss, Michele has her finger on the pulse of what is important to the hard of hearing community. Being a passionate advocate for persons with hearing loss, Michele is also active on the national level.

So, come join us for what is bound to be a very informative meeting. Bring a friend, enjoy a light snack, and get some valuable information in a casual setting. If you have any questions, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].