Don’t Let the Light Go Out

Rabbi Irwin Wiener, D.D.

250 years ago, a small band of people caused a ripple throughout the civilized world that has been felt ever since. For centuries the cry for freedom has been a rallying force that has been responsible for events that stagger the imagination. This small band of people was called the “Thirteen Colonies” and the holiday that commemorates this amazing event is called Independence Day—the fourth of July.

The light that was lit was intended to illuminate the paths of darkness as well as awaken our souls to our societal responsibilities. More importantly, the light of liberty is there to remind us that goodness exists in each of us.

In these trying times, perhaps the light will remind us of our similarities, not our differences. The light gives us hope that even though evil is part of our experience, it can be controlled and, in many instances, defeated. This has been the struggle of humankind since the beginning of time. And the light was created to give us comfort and vision of a world at peace in the arms of a divine spirit that embraces and caresses.

We carry this light with us wherever we go, in whatever remote corner of the world our destiny leads us. And it is this portability that enables us to continue to ensure that this light will never be extinguished. The light is portable as is our faith. The glow reminds us to comfort the oppressed and encourage the downtrodden.

Here in our America, we seem to be in a darkened spirit. There is despondency and hopelessness and defeat. It appears there is no way to turn, no place to go, no light to guide us.

And then we remember the valiant effort of the brave men and women who serve our country to bring it back into the light. The citizens of this land fill their houses of worship pleading for an answer to the ugliness that surrounds us. And just when we think there is no answer we remember the light—the light of Freedom—and we are uplifted.

We are a nation that responds to the needs of the unfortunate. We are a nation that rallies to its heritage to ensure freedom for all. We are a nation that, with outstretched hands, will feed and clothe and shelter everyone who needs this assistance. We are a nation who partners with God in the great work of repairing the tear in the human experience.

“A wandering soul was being shown around both Paradise and the ‘other’ place by an angel. In both places the soul could see huge tables filled with wonderful things to eat. Men and women were seated lining both sides of the tables. The soul then had something pointed out to him by the angel.

‘You will notice that in both places neither the men nor the women can bend their elbows.’ Said the angel. ‘Well then,’ asked the soul, ‘can you tell what makes Paradise different from the ‘other’ place?’

‘Certainly, said the angel. ‘The difference between the two is that in the ‘other’ place everyone is trying to feed himself, but because their elbows cannot bend, they are tempted but cannot eat. But in Paradise, all the souls, whose arms cannot bend, reach across the table, each person feeding the person on the opposite side.”

So, it is with America. And so, we should be thankful for this land and the freedom to be free. And perhaps the following is appropriate:

May the light of freedom glow for all humanity.

May the light of hope give meaning to our journey through life.

May the light of redemption enable us to fulfill our destiny.

May the light of Lady Liberty remain a symbol for the future of all God’s children.

At this season dedicated to human freedom and the hope for the future, may our prayers rest on compassionate ears. Happy Birthday America—two hundred fifty years strong and still counting.