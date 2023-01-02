Ed Robson Library Offers a Broad Range of Programs

Ed Robson Library offers free programs for people of all ages. For a complete list of offerings, visit www.mcldaz.org/edrobson.

Ed Robson Library is located at 9330 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248, and is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January Events:

Book Page Wreath

Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m.

We want to welcome 2023 by moving old to new! Join us as we take old book pages to create new, unique wreaths.

Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Classic Movie: Casablanca

Monday, Jan. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join us as we watch Casablanca, rated PG. Feel free to bring popcorn and treats!

Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Wood Burning Crafts

Thursday, Jan. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Join us as we create wood-burned bookmarks and signs! This is a unique opportunity to make your own personalized craft.

Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Trivia: Pop Culture Through the Decades

Saturday, Jan. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Bring your family and friends down to the library to compete in our monthly trivia competition! This month’s theme is Pop Culture Through the Decades. Trivia teams can be two to five people.

Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Journaling Workshop with Duane Roen

Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

How are you making history? Duane Roen will discuss keeping a diary or journal to record and reflect on our daily activities. Participants will write a journal entry and share out if comfortable, so please bring paper and pen or a laptop.

Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Thumbprint Art

Thursday, Jan. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m.

This activity is not just for kids! You can create beautiful works of art with something as simple as your fingers.

Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Watercolor Instruction

Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon

Join Rachel, artist and owner of Pink Puddle Studio, for a watercolor painting session. She will teach you how to paint desert plants. All skill levels are welcome and encouraged. Take time today to be creative. Your heart and mind will thank you!

Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Storytime

Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Come to family Storytime at the library to learn new rhymes, read fun books, and learn new literacy skills that you can practice at home!

Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Book Club

Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Join library staff in discussing our pick, All American Murder. Copies of our next book, Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, will be available at the end of the meeting.

Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Bingo

Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Come play games of Bingo with us at the library! Game cards will be provided, along with chips to cover up your cards so you can keep track of your chances for getting that Bingo!

Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.