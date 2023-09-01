Fall for the ImproVables

On Sept. 30 in the Arizona Room of Sun Lakes Country Club, Sun Lakes Community Theatre’s (SLCT) zaniest group of performers, The ImproVables, will take audience members on another fun-filled journey of hilarity and hijinks.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 5 through Sept. 27 at Sun Lakes Country Club Administrative Services and online at www.ticketsource.us/slhoa1. The $25 per person ticket includes a pasta dinner, salad bar, dessert, and, of course, the wackiest comedy improv show you’ll see around. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. A cash bar is available as well. Seats are limited (with open seating), and the shows always sell out fast, so don’t delay in purchasing your tickets! Sun Lakes Country Club is located at 25601 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. North, and is easily accessed from Riggs Road in Sun Lakes.

Each and every improv performance is unique, because many of the suggestions for scenes (also called games) are obtained from audience members. Sometimes, audience members are even called up on stage to join the fun! All members of The ImproVables are actors within the membership of Sun Lakes Community Theatre.

For more information on SLCT, go to www.slctinfo.com.