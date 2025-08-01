Firebird Pickleball Ladder League

Jim Carlson

Pickleball does not stop at the Sun Lakes Cottonwood Palo Verde pickleball courts during the summer months. Starting in May, the courts have been home to the Firebird Ladder League with 25 to 30 players each Thursday evening. Each week, the courts have been equally attended by men and women showcasing their skills. So far, more than 50 pickleballers have joined the fun!

On July 3 we had our Ladder League themed for Independence Day with red, white, and blue attire. The league will continue through the summer for 3.0+ rated players living in Sun Lakes or a friend invited by a participating Sun Laker! We play four games each Thursday. The night’s results determine who plays who the next week. Players do not need to be committed each week, because we have plenty of pickleballers wanting to fill in.