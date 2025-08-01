Firefighters Walk-A-Thon: Supporting Our Firefighters, One Step at a Time

Charlene Petragallo and Bill Becker

The Greater Sun Lakes Foundation is undertaking a new, ambitious fundraiser on the morning of Oct. 19. Many Sun Lakes residents have had firsthand experience with the services provided by our firefighters and EMTs. The Walk-A-Thon, Supporting Our Firefighters, One Step at a Time, is a fundraising event designed to show our first responders how grateful Sun Lakes is for their professional and caring service. The proceeds of the event will go to the Firefighters Food Fund. This will help offset their out-of-pocket food expense.

The firefighters, EMTs, and Fire Corp will be active participants at the event, helping with check-in, selling 50/50 raffle tickets, walking with participants, and mixing and mingling at the breakfast following the walk. There will also be a fire engine and ambulance on display for your inspection.

Walk-A-Thon Participants

There is an option for everyone. You can register to walk 2 miles, 1 mile, 1/2 mile, or if you are unable to get out there and walk or will be out of town, you can register as a “Walker in Spirit.” Walkers will need to pre-register in advance of the event. Early registration will begin Sept. 1. The deadline to register will be Sept. 30.

After the walk, a light breakfast will be served in the Oakwood ballroom. There will be a cash bar serving featured drinks. The special drink price of $6 includes a $1 donation to the Food Fund. There will be a 50/50 raffle, including many gift cards from our local clubhouse restaurants.

Coordinator for Each Community

The Walk-A-Thon will take place in Oakwood, but the entire Sun Lakes community is encouraged to participate. With that in mind, each community will have a coordinator: Kate King-Turner (katekingturner@gmail.com) at IronOaks, Wanda Johnson (wrjemail@aol.com) at Cottonwood Palo Verde, Bill Becker (billbeckeraz@gmail.com) at Sun Lakes Country Club, and Jacquie Peterson (jacquie.peterson44@gmail.com) at Robson Reserve. Each coordinator will work within their community to disseminate the information you will need to register for the event.

As a Sun Lakes resident, please consider participating in our Supporting Our Firefighters, One Step at a Time event to expand the Food Fund for the firefighters and EMTS in both Sun Lakes fire stations.

The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation was established to enhance the quality of life for the older population in the East Valley, including Sun Lakes residents, in the areas of health, education, and culture. The Foundation gives grants and awards to local nonprofits, service organizations, and clubs to enhance their work in all our Sun Lakes communities, and the Foundation is enthusiastically sponsoring this unique event where all funds raised will go to this specific cause for our Firefighters and EMTs Food Fund.