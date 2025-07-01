Christine Linder

The flags are up! A big thank you to the young men from Scouting America Troop 285, Chandler, for helping our Sun Lakes (evening) Lions Club volunteers with this endeavor. The club places more than 1,500 flags around the Sun Lakes area. The flags are posted for seven holidays: Presidents’ Day, Flag Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day/Patriots Day, and Veterans Day.

The club also wishes to thank all the homeowners who participate in Fly the Flag™. Your participation in this program allows us to fund many local, state, and international service projects and charities.

The club provides not only the American flag but also flags representing the various branches of the Armed Forces.

Please call 480-352-8076 if you are interested in participating in the Fly the Flag™ program.