Foundation Awards $3,000 Grant to Memory Café

Mary Horst

The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation (The Foundation) has awarded a grant of $3,000 to Creative Engagement Partners for their Memory Café at the Sun Lakes Methodist Church. The Memory Café is designed and operated for Sun Lakes and East Valley families with Parkinson’s and memory loss through engagement activities—“a place to make new friends, learn, and have a cup of coffee.” Engaging activities are created and guided by music therapists, Tai Chi instructors, visual artists, etc., and are offered several days every week. These programs are designed for both the recipient and his/her caregiver to support both of them in order to help eliminate isolation and loneliness and to stimulate the participants intellectually and physically.

The Foundation regularly presents grants like this to many local community groups throughout each year in order to enhance the quality of life for the older population in the East Valley, including all Sun Lakes residents, in the areas of health, education, and culture. To find out more about The Foundation’s activities or to apply for a grant for your non-profit organization, go to www.slcommunityfoundation.com.