Fun and Fashions Coming Up at Assistance League Event March 2

Sarah Auffret

A day of fashions, fun, and fundraising is promised at the “Spring-tacular” event hosted by Assistance League of East Valley on March 2 at Marriott Phoenix Chandler, 1600 S. Price Road, in Chandler.

The event will begin with boutique shopping at 9:30 a.m., with a luncheon and fashion show at noon featuring styles from Kiss Me Kate Boutique and Caddie Shack Golf.

“Everyone loves our fashion show luncheons, so we decided to bring this special event back this spring and kick it up a notch with celebrity models,” said Kitty Larson, co-chairperson. “We’ll have leaders from the Chandler City Council, the Tempe mayor, the Chandler school superintendent, and business leaders. Derek Staahl, Arizona’s Family TV anchor, will be the emcee. It will be lots of fun, and we’re hoping to raise enough funds to provide school clothing for even more children than the 6,000 we clothed last year.”

The all-volunteer organization also provides 13 college scholarships and over 5,000 clothing and hygiene kits for victims of assault or crisis.

Silent Auction items will include two Luke Combs concert tickets at State Farm Stadium on May 31, along with Phoenix Suns, Diamondbacks, and Gammage tickets; a seven-day spa package for two at Ixtapan de la Sal Yoga and Fitness Resort near Mexico City; golf and massage packages; and many more.

About a dozen Sun Lakes residents are active in the group, which raises funds through events, donations, and proceeds from their thrift shop at 2326 N. Alma School Road in Chandler.

“This organization is the perfect place for me to volunteer,” said Carolyn Larsen of Sun Lakes, scholarship co-chairman for the group. “After retiring from a teaching career, I found that every Assistance League program was something I was passionate about. We help so many families in the East Valley in such a variety of ways.”

Tickets for the fashion show and luncheon are $100 to $125 and are available at the website, www.assistanceleagueeastvalley.org. They also may be purchased in person or by mail at the Assistance League Thrift Shop located at 2326 N. Alma School Road, Chandler, AZ 85224.