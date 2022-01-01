FUN da MENTAL Bridge Classes for Everyone!

Maria Davis

FUN da MENTAL Bridge is offering a variety of Bridge classes starting in January. Learn with Better Bridge Certified Instructors Karin Hansen, Maria Davis, and Gordon Markham.

Play of the Hand. Monday mornings from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in Cottonwood Room A-7, Jan. 10 through Feb. 14, six weeks, $60 for the series plus text that you must order on your own. Learn to develop a play plan with the ARCH method: Analyze the opening lead, Review the bidding, Count winners and losers, and How (the order) to play the hand. Contact instructor Gordon Markham at 480-802-8141 or [email protected]

Two-Over-One Game Force and Slam Bidding. Two Over One is the latest addition to contemporary bridge bidding. Although it is a modification to Standard American bidding, it is a much more effective way to bid your games and, importantly, your slams. We will also cover slam bidding through the use of Jacoby 2N and Splinter bids. In six weeks, revolutionize your bridge bidding. Wednesday afternoons from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., Jan. 5 through Feb. 9, at the Ocotillo Room in Oakwood. Six weeks, $60, plus text that you must order on your own. Contact Maria Davis, instructor, at 480-883-2826 or [email protected]

Beginning Bridge. Thursday mornings from 9 to 11:15 a.m. at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, six weeks beginning Jan. 6 through Feb. 10. An introduction to basic modern bridge plus some common conventions. Six weeks, $60 plus texts available at discount from the instructor. Contact instructor Karin Hansen to register at 612-242-8593 or [email protected]

Boot Camp Bridge. Monday mornings from 9 to 11:15 a.m. in Cottonwood Room A-7, March 7 through April 11, six weeks, $60 for the series plus text available at discount from instructor, or individual session at $15 each. Reviews the basics and proceeds to Stayman and Jacoby Transfer Conventions, opening strong hands, slam bidding, and a preview of Competitive Bidding. Contact instructor Karin Hansen for a schedule of topics and to register at 612-242-8593 or [email protected]