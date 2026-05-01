Fun Lakers Social Club Opportunities

Jacque Texeira

You have probably had the experience of walking into a social event with 200 people and not recognizing one face. After all, it’s a community of over 5,000 people. It’s so much more fun to walk in and see lots of familiar faces. That’s what the Fun Lakers Social Club is all about, providing fun social events in comfortable settings where you can meet new people whom you know you will see again, and hopefully make some real friends. Go to our website at www.funlakers.org to join. Dues are just $15 a year.

It’s not always easy to make new friends. The very best way to get to know people is to be on a committee or better yet, become an active board member. There are currently open positions on the board: vice president, events chair, publicity chair and volunteers chair. You may even have a buddy who would want to share this with you. Most positions can benefit from a shared seat. If you decide to join the board, you won’t be starting from scratch. There are already quite a few events lined up for next season and there are volunteers in place to help with the details. See the events list below. Even though many events are already in the planning stage, they still need a leader to carry them out. The board meets once a month from October through April, so if you are gone for the summer, it’s not a problem.

We can’t offer the fun events we have been known for in the past without people to run them. Whether you are brand new to the community or have been a member for years, now is a great time to come forward. Contact John Adam, our president, by email at ja232611@gmail.com or by phone at 818-515-7804 and let him know of your interest, or feel free to contact anyone else on the board.

Do something worthwhile. Take on a position with the Fun Lakers Social Club helping people expand their social interactions.

Events Planned for the 2026–27 Season:

Dueling Pianos—Thursday, Oct. 22; Comedy Night—Thursday, Nov. 5; Holiday Party—Saturday, Dec. 5; Casino Night—Saturday, Jan. 16; Comedy Night—Thursday, Feb. 4, Venue reserved and need ideas—Saturday, Feb. 20 and Thursday, March 4; Golf Cart Rally—Saturday, March 27; Comedy Night—Thursday, April 1; Game Night—Saturday, April 17.

Join today at www.funlakers.org. It’s the best social club in Sun Lakes.