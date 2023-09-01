Giving to Those Who Need Our Help

Beth Smith

The members of Sun Lakes United Church of Christ have made it their mission to help those in our community and the greater Phoenix area who are in need. Over the years, the church has helped support many different agencies but really tries to focus on some agencies that are right in their own backyard.

In June the members of the church collected school supplies for the staff and students at Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School, located in Chandler. A variety of items were collected, such as glue sticks, crayons, spiral notebooks, tissues, and disinfecting wipes, to name a few. On July 10, two car trunks filled with these items were delivered to the staff so that they could get them ready for the beginning of the school year. The children were looking forward to getting back to school to see their friends, and we are glad that we could help them have the supplies they need.

This past May, the church members collected a pickup truck load of non-perishable food items for AZCEND. Along with the food, they also made a monetary donation. The 94 pounds of food collected was enough to provide 78 meals for people in need in our community.

In February and March of this year, the church’s Lenten Giving Project helped both UMOM (United Methodist Outreach Ministries), which gives shelter, services, and affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix area, and Justa Center, which provides life-sustaining resources, services, and support to assist homeless seniors on their path back to housing and supportive services to help prevent seniors from becoming homeless. For UMOM, items such as women’s personal hygiene products, infant care items, and cleaning supplies were collected. For Justa Center, items for personal care, paper goods, and items for the cooling station were collected.

Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank, located in Chandler, is another agency that the church continues to help support, both financially and with food donations.

If you are interested in being a part of a group of faith-filled men and women who are always looking for ways of giving back to the community, please think about stopping in and worshiping with us on Saturdays at 4 p.m. at the Sun Lakes Chapel located at 9240 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N. in Sun Lakes. We would love to meet and get to know you.