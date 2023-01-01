Grants from the Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation Awarded

Jeanne Becker

The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation is pleased to announce some recent donations to three local community groups that “enhance the quality of life for the older population in the East Valley, including all Sun Lakes residents, in the areas of health, education, and culture.”

In that spirit, we were delighted to help Neighbors Who Care with their annual Holiday Giving Program, which involves granting wishes to those in our community who are in need. Neighbors Who Care volunteers support seniors with their desire to live fulfilling lives at home with a wide array of non-medical services, including this Holiday Giving Program.

The local Arizona Rangers Sun Lakes Company. The Rangers are an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) law enforcement auxiliary based in Sun Lakes. They have over 40 members providing support to HOA patrol and help with local events and traffic coordination. They receive no county or state funding.

The Sun Lakes Posse who provide the medical equipment service program free of charge to Sun Lakes residents and who patrol the communities of Sun Lakes as needed. They are 100% funded by donations.

The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports local clubs and organizations through grants and donations. To find out more about The Foundation’s activities or to apply for a donation or grant, go to www.slcommunityfoundation.com.