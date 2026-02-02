Warren Wasescha, Sun Lakes Hiking Club

Feeling good about your hiking fitness? If you hike weekly with the club, the answer may be a simple “yes.” Or maybe not, depending upon how you feel on the day of a hike. I had one of those days recently. I signed up for a bit more aggressive hike than normal, and in retrospect, I should have dialed down my expectations that day and taken an easier hike. It happens.

Hiking fitness is the overall physical readiness to hike. It involves combining cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength (especially legs, core, and back), balance, and flexibility, all needed to handle varied terrain and loads comfortably and safely, preventing injury while building stamina for long distances and elevation changes. It’s about preparing your body for sustained effort and the uneven surfaces of trails.

But despite good hiking fitness, sometimes a poor night’s sleep, maybe an “off dinner,” or lack of good hydration the night before might throw your hiking fitness off for a day. It’s all about reading your body. Maybe you were in a rush that morning and skipped a good breakfast or did not pack proper snacks and hydration including electrolytes. All of this impacts how you feel and whether the day’s hike will be an easy one or one where you might struggle.

Wondering if you are fit enough to hike? After clearing your interest with your doctor, test yourself with a local hike of up to five miles and up to 500 feet elevation gain. That’s a beginning level hike for the club. Feel good afterwards? You’re ready to hike with our club.

Already hiking with the club and wondering if the next level up is right for you? Ask your hike leader to talk it through with you. Higher level hiking usually means a faster pace and less stops.

The Sun Lakes Hiking Club is a friendly, inclusive group that welcomes all able-bodied hiking enthusiasts! Our club’s goal is to make group hiking fun, challenging, social, and safe. We hike in some incredibly scenic areas in and around the Valley. We welcome all able-bodied hikers living in Sun Lakes or SunBird to come join us.

You can learn more about the club by typing “Sun Lakes Hiking Club” into your web browser, and it will take you to our Meetup site where you can see a listing of our past and upcoming hikes and read more about our club. Email me at wjwasescha@gmail.com if you have any questions not found on our website.

Our club hikes at three different intensity levels on Mondays and often a “Moderate” and “Mellow” intensity level on Wednesdays from November through April.

Hiking is one of the many rewarding activities you can do in our community. We hope you will join us this season!