Jim Wood

Congratulations to Jim Wood who scored a hole-in-one on Nov. 18, 2023, at Ironwood Country Club, hole number 15, using a 5 iron. Great job!

Charlie Fields

Congratulations to Charlie Fields for scoring a hole-in-one on hole number 3 of the Sonoran Course at Oakwood Country Club. Charlie used an 8 iron for this achievement on Dec. 6, 2023, while playing with Cloyce Newton. Way to go, Charlie!