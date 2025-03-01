Howl with Laughter at LAFF’s Musical Comedy ‘The Family Tree’

Carol Horowitz

If you loved A Deli Line, you’ll go crazy over The Family Tree!

LAFF (Laughter and Friendship Forever) presents The Family Tree, an original musical comedy starring an interfaith cast of more than 30 talented actors, singers, and dancers who represent most of the religious organizations within Sun Lakes.

The cast has LAFFed our way through rehearsals, and since our goal is to make our audiences laugh louder than our cast, be prepared to LAFF!

Judging by the title of this hilarious musical comedy, it’s safe to guess that the plot involves research on a family tree! However, never in a million years could you anticipate the hysterically funny (yet life-altering) twists and turns of secrets deeply hidden in the gnarled, intertwined branches of this family tree!

You’ll howl with LAFFter! Be prepared for surprises!

Sponsored by Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation, LAFF lives up to its name, creatively using music, dance, drama, and comedy to build interfaith appreciation and understanding, and especially to develop new friendships and share amazing camaraderie!

There will be four performances on stage in the Arizona Room at Sun Lakes Country Club: Saturday, March 29, at 7 p.m.; Sunday March 30, at 3 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 6, at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in person through Sun Lakes Country Club and online at www.ticketsource.us/slhoa1.

For additional information, contact Carol Horowitz at 480-895-0236.

Come LAFF with us!