ILGA’s Swing for Hope

Sue Olson, ILGA Vice President

The Ironwood Ladies Golf Association (ILGA) concluded its annual Swing for Hope fundraiser on April 3 with a golf tournament and luncheon at Grill on the Green. All proceeds benefit the University of Arizona’s Cancer Center (UACC), which conducts research to find cures for all types of cancer.

We kicked off our fundraising efforts on March 6, selling raffle tickets and collecting monetary donations throughout the month. Through the efforts of our ILGA members and extended community, we raised $9,895 for the UACC. Since 1997, ILGA has raised over $200,000 through our Swing for Hope event. Our luncheon featured guest speaker Elaine Cunningham, Senior Director of Development for UACC. She shared some of the latest groundbreaking research that is being done to detect cancers early and find cures. We presented her with a check for $9,895, representing the proceeds of our fundraising.

We are very grateful for the unwavering support of our members and extended community. Our heartfelt thanks to the businesses and members who donated items for our raffle, including Ironwood Golf Course, Oakwood Golf Course, Cottonwood Golf Course, Palo Verde Golf Course, Springfield Golf Course, SunBird Golf Course, Sun Lakes Country Club, San Tan Golf Carts, Edward Jones, Greulich’s, Stone & Barrel, Jan Roberts, Carrol Ediss, Amanda McLoone, Nancy Cohn, Connie Hughes, Lonni Hocker, Suzi Wiggins, Jamie Smith, Karen Beltz, and Beth Sass. Also, many thanks to our members who volunteered their time to help make our event a success!