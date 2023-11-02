Interactive Movies and Gaming

Helen Seaton, Publicity Director

The general meeting of the Computer Booters Club will be on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The general meeting and announcements will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m., followed by a presentation on the Netflix interactive movie and gaming content now appearing more frequently as Netflix moves into this part of the TV marketplace. Nick is a retired IT professional who worked at Snohomish County, Wash., for 35 years. He and his wife Christine decided to be snowbirds and purchased their winter home in Oakwood. Nick joined the Computer Booters Club in 2016. The meeting will be held in the Computer Lab at the Cottonwood Computer Learning Center. There will be refreshments and door prizes.

The Computer Booters Club will have a table at SunBird’s 25th Annual Community Day to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are there, stop by our table to say hello or ask a question.

The club now has four forums, or discussion groups, throughout the month of November on the following topics: Phones, Quicken-Finance, Basic Computers, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

More information and help is available in the newsletter and on our website, computerbooters.org. For questions, contact [email protected].