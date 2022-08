arole Rockland

A few raindrops were not enough to dampen the spirits of the IronOaks Tennis Club (IOTC) members who gathered on Saturday, July 2, for the annual pancake breakfast to celebrate Independence Day. Over 50 IOTC members started the morning with some friendly, social tennis followed by a delicious breakfast of pancakes, sausage, and fruit. Thanks to the breakfast crew for hosting this tasty event and to Norb and Vivian Guimond for organizing the tennis play.