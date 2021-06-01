IOTC Celebrates Independence Day

Carole Rockland

IronOaks Tennis Club invites all members to join in the celebration of Independence Day weekend with pancakes and tennis. This traditional event will be held on Saturday, July 3, at 7:30 a.m. The morning will begin with a few rounds of social tennis, followed by delicious member-prepared pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee, and juice, all for only $5! Members should sign up on the bulletin board outside the Fitness Center to register. Don’t miss this chance for good food, good friends, and good tennis!