IOTC Hosts High-Energy All Clubs Season Finale

DD Kullman

The IronOaks Tennis Club (IOTC) brought the season to an exciting close on April 11, hosting its highly anticipated All Clubs Season Finale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More than 100 players from across the community took to the courts for a morning packed with spirited competition, camaraderie, and nonstop action. Participating clubs included Robson Ranch, Trilogy, Sunbird, Springfield, and Cottonwood, all coming together to celebrate the game and the friendships built throughout the season.

The event featured a dynamic mix of gender and mixed doubles play, with participants rotating through fast-paced matches that kept both players and spectators fully engaged. Designed to be fun, inclusive, and team-oriented, the format highlighted the strong sense of community shared among the clubs.

“This event truly captures what makes our tennis community so special,” said Kristina Traylor, Tennis Play Director at IronOaks. “It’s competitive, yes—but it’s also incredibly social. Seeing players from different clubs come together, support one another, and enjoy the day is what it’s all about.”

Following the morning’s play, participants were treated to a delicious fried chicken lunch with all the sides, along with a variety of desserts, generously hosted and served by the 65 plus Ladies USTA Team, Sandbar. a perfect way to refuel and continue the camaraderie off the court.

The All Clubs Season Finale once again showcased the energy, inclusiveness, and passion that make IronOaks Tennis Club a cornerstone of the Sun Lakes community.