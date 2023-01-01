IOTC Women’s Tennis Team Heading to USTA Sectionals!

Carole Rockland, IOTC Publicity Chair

Congratulations to the IOTC 7.0 Women’s USTA tennis team on qualifying for the 2022 Sectionals held at Scottsdale Park Ranch Dec. 9-11. Competing at the 65+ level, even though half the team is over 70, the team advanced over five other local teams to win the fall season and then had to win a playoff against the winner of the spring season in order to advance to Sectionals.

This win had a special meaning to the team because of the sudden death of their captain Sue Davidson, and they’ve dedicated the season to her memory. We wish them good luck and continued success!