IronOaks Tennis Club Celebrates Successful Year

D.D. Kullman

The IronOaks Tennis Club (IOTC) wrapped up a dynamic and successful year with its annual Year-End Bash held Saturday evening, Dec. 27, at 5 p.m. on the patio of the Stone & Barrel restaurant. Approximately 70 members and their guests gathered for an evening of celebration, connection, and reflection.

Attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and cocktails while viewing a stunning Arizona sunset, providing a picturesque backdrop for the festive occasion. The event offered members an opportunity to reconnect socially and celebrate the shared experiences that made 2025 such a memorable year for the club.

“In addition to tennis, these moments of connection are what truly make our club special,” said Kristina Traylor, tennis play director for IronOaks Tennis Club. “Our Year-End Bash was a wonderful way to celebrate our members, reflect on a fantastic year, and look ahead to even more great tennis and camaraderie in the year to come.”

Throughout 2025, IronOaks Tennis Club hosted a wide range of activities, including fundraisers, multiple tournaments, and several popular social events—many in collaboration with other local tennis communities—further strengthening relationships across the Sun Lakes area.

IronOaks Tennis Club is a vibrant tennis community offering 10 lighted courts, organized weekly play, teams and leagues, and private and group instruction led by on-staff USPTA tennis professional Kwong Young. With programming designed for all skill levels, IOTC continues to foster competition, community, and a lifelong love of tennis.