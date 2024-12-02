IronOaks Tennis Club Members Are National Champions!

Carole Rockland

Congratulations to National Champions Mary Ellen O’Brien, Ellen Maurer, and Kay Wengert! Playing as part of the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department Mountain View Tennis Center’s team, they came home with the National Championship title in the USTA Adult League 55+ 7.0 division.

In the final four competition in Scottsdale, the team won 2-1 over USTA Pacific Northwest and clinched their title with a 2-1 win over USTA Texas. We are proud to have these outstanding players in the IronOaks Tennis Club!

If you’d like to be a part of IronOaks Tennis Club, this is a perfect time to join. Stop in at the Oakwood Fitness Center or the concierge desk in the clubhouse to find out more and purchase a six-month or one-year membership.