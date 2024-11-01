It Takes a Village

Barb Jorgensen

How many volunteers does it take to run one of the largest multi-community tennis charity events? Over 60 volunteer positions have been filled thus far! The list of volunteers to pull this off is mind-blowing. It’s an “all hands on deck” affair, and we are very thankful to each and every one of them, as well as our generous sponsors.

This year’s Bradshaw/Neu Charity Tennis Classic has invited more tennis clubs than ever before, a total of 91. We even have a website, www.bradshawtennis.com, designed by Cottonwood Tennis Club VP Mike Jaltuch.

Special Events:

• Opening Day Breakfast, sponsored by The Buttered Biscuit, for volunteers and players (new).

• Wheelchair Exhibition Match. Witness awe-inspiring athleticism! Join us for a wheelchair tennis exhibition match showcasing world-class skill and determination by Ability360 Sports Center.

• Fastest and Most Accurate Serve Contest. Calling all tennis powerhouses! Put your speed and precision to the test in our Fastest Serve and Most Accurate Serve Contests. Win bragging rights and awesome prizes.

• Hosted Cocktail Party for players and volunteers.

Raffles and Silent Auction:

There will be loads of wonderful baskets made by volunteers and donated by local businesses: tennis lessons, golf packages, 50/50, and much, much more.

This year’s Bradshaw/Neu Charity Tennis Classic is Dec. 1-7. Even if you are not playing, please come and enjoy watching great tennis and enter a raffle.

If you are a business, what better way to promote your business? There is excellent visibility at little cost, and you’re helping local charities. It’s a win-win.

For more information, go to www.bradshawtennis.com.