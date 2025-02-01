It’s a Sweetheart of a Deal: FBCSL Celebrates Love

Pam Wortman

First Baptist Church Sun Lakes (FBCSL) has dedicated this month to love. February is all about love: our love for worship, our love for one another, and our love in fellowship with each other. Please join us in celebrating February Love. This is officially the month of love! While there are hundreds of definitions of love in the English language and more than 40 American idioms, nothing expresses love as sweetly or as heartwarming as music.

On Feb 12 we have dedicated our regular Wednesday night Bible study for this annual Love Song Sing-along. We will spend the evening in fellowship and singing along with Sun Lakes’ own Steve Foss as he takes us down memory lane, revisiting the love songs of the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. He has been known to share the spotlight, if you’re so inclined, and he does take requests. Bring your sweetheart or a friend along to celebrate the month of love. It starts at 4 p.m. on Feb 12. You won’t want to miss this!

FBCSL is sponsoring another incredibly special music event on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. This is your chance to attend world-renowned pianist Sam Rotman in concert. His repertoire consists of some of the most beautiful classical music in the world. You can dress up, or not, and bring a date, or not. When was the last time you saw a world-renowned concert for free? However, a love offering is appreciated to support the incredible generosity he is extending for this exhibition. This is the concert to attend as a once-in-a-lifetime event.

If you plan to attend either of the concerts, you must RSVP by calling the church office at 480-895-1088, or you can register online at www.fbcsl.org and click on the RSVP button.