It’s Here! IronOaks Pickleball Classic March 10-12

Join us at the IronOaks pickleball courts as we cheer on more than 280 tournament players from Sun Lakes Country Club, Cottonwood, Palo Verde, and IronOaks. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. each day, and there will be much to explore.

Early risers can enjoy coffee and pastries! Our daily BBQ will have an expanded menu every day. The menu includes burgers, dogs, pulled pork, salads, fruit cups, snacks, chips, and drinks. Relax in our Pickleball Café while you enjoy your lunch.

Explore our many vendor offerings, from golf carts to CBD oil. Early afternoon, our Drink Cart will be providing beer, wine, and an assortment of other refreshments. Daily, we will raffle seven gift baskets filled with an assortment of tantalizing treats. And, of course, there will be a daily 50/50 raffle. Each day at 2 p.m. winners for all baskets and raffle money will be announced!

We want to thank our vendors for coming out: AZ Toy Brokers, Joelle Green with The Redeemed Team, Young Home Team, The Kolb Team, Chandler Med Spa, Renewal by Andersen, Nature’s Bloom, Distinctive Glass, Hunter Contracting, Robson Reserve, Phoenix ER, and Citadel Wills and Trusts.