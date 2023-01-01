Join the Citrus Sharers

Time to gather all our “picky” friends again! The Sun Lakes Citrus Sharers invites you to join us on Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Cottonwood San Tan Club Ballroom at 10 a.m. for our annual kickoff meeting. Whether you are a returning picker, signed up at an Open House, or just want to learn more about our group, this meeting is for you.

Our 18th year of picking will begin on Saturday, Jan. 28, and run through Monday, Feb. 27. We pick on Saturdays and Mondays only between 8 a.m. and noon. We are bringing back our morning gathering at the Thomas’ house, aka Citrus Central, each day of picking. We will have snacks and coffee, make announcements, make sure everyone is on a team, and then depart to pick promptly at 8 a.m. We will have all the tools. You just need to dress in layers and bring gloves if you have them. We also encourage bringing plenty of water.

Once again, all the gleaned fruit will be donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank. They are very excited to have our support for all the folks in need here in the Valley. Thank you, one and all, for the continued efforts!

If you want to have your trees picked, please contact Gloria at 602-316-6415. If you would like to be a picker and are unable to join the kickoff meeting on Jan. 14, email [email protected] or show up at our Citrus Central on any of the Saturdays or Mondays. Citrus Central is located at 25825 S. 99th Drive in the Cottonwood community. We ask that you carpool and utilize the parking near the pool and tennis courts to avoid blocking neighbors and filling the street.

You can stay up to date with our Facebook page, facebook.com/sunlakescitrussharers or our website, sunlakescitrussharers.com. We look forward to seeing everyone for the 2023 season!