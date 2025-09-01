Join the Cottonwood Ladies Golf League

Kathy Langston, President Deb Walsh, Secretary Sue Kisch, Treasurer Deb Bohac, Vice President

The 2025-26 Ladies League golf season is rapidly approaching. Whether you have golfed for years or are newer to the game, league play is a great way to enjoy the course. Cottonwood Ladies Golf Association (CLGA) welcomes all levels of golfers. Eighteen holes of golf are played each Thursday morning beginning in November. Come join our ladies league if you desire to be in an environment that provides social and competitive organized games for you to enjoy.

There are a few changes in the league this year, starting with a new slate of officers: Kathy Langston, president; Deb Bohac, vice president; Deb Walsh, secretary; and Sue Kish, treasurer. Our leadership team is eager to serve the current CLGA membership, as well as to welcome new members. To familiarize yourself with the CLGA, visit our website at cottonwoodwga.azgolf.org.