Join Us for Adventure

Warren Wasescha, Sun Lakes Hiking Club

Looking for adventure beyond the borders of Sun Lakes and SunBird? Like the idea of hiking with others? Come join the Sun Lakes Hiking Club. We are a friendly, inclusive group that welcomes all able-bodied hiking enthusiasts! Our club’s goal is to make group hiking fun, challenging, social, and safe. We hike in some incredibly scenic areas in and around the Valley. We welcome all able-bodied hikers living in Sun Lakes or SunBird to come join us.

Our “Welcome Back” to the new hiking season kickoff picnic is on Nov. 1 at the Sun Lakes 1 Oasis Park ramada, located at 9049-9015 E. Sun Lakes Blvd., beginning at noon. The club will provide fried chicken. Just bring a non-alcoholic beverage of your choice and a side dish or dessert to share. If you are already a club member, please sign up on the Meetup site so we can have a good headcount. If you are new to the club and not sure how to RSVP, come anyway, and we’ll likely have plenty of extra food on hand.

If you are reading this article and it’s past Nov. 1, you can learn more about the club by typing “Sun Lakes Hiking Club” into your web browser, and it will take you to our Meetup site where you can see a listing of our upcoming hikes and read more about our club.

Our club hikes at three different intensity levels on Mondays and often a “Moderate” and “Mellow” intensity level on Wednesdays, from November through April. We hike the entire Phoenix Valley as well as an occasional hike in the Payson, Prescott, Casa Grande, and Tucson areas. You can check out current and past hikes on the Meetup site. Have questions not found on the site? Email Paul Feeney at [email protected] to learn more.

One of the best things about our Hiking Club is the community we’ve built over the years. It’s not just about the hiking—it’s about meeting new people, sharing stories, and enjoying the outdoors together.

Hiking is one of the many rewarding activities you can do in our community. We hope you will join us this season!