Joyful Downsizing

Kim Kubsch

How Much Is Clutter Costing You?

Disorganized clutter can be downright expensive. It can cost you money, time, and friends, plus it can result in continued aggravation and stress.

Clutter Steals Your Money

When you don’t know what you have (or aren’t able to locate it), you end up spending more buying duplicates. It’s more challenging to be organized with your finances when your home is in a state of chaos and disarray. Bills get paid late and important things get misplaced. Clutter costs you money. While hiring a professional organizer will cost you money, creation of customized systems will enable you to manage your stuff and make decluttering a way of life.

Buying Duplicates

What a drain on your wallet. If we can’t find what you need, we end up buying duplicates, sometimes triplicates, of items we already own.

“One In, One Out” Rule

For every new item you bring into your home, try to remove one old item to help keep the clutter from building up.

Late Fees and Missed Payments

Disorganization can lead to lost bills and missed due dates. Late fees and interest charges add up quickly, eating into your hard-earned money. A cluttered space often means a cluttered mind, making it easy to overlook important financial tasks.

Storage Costs

Monthly fees can pile up, and before you know it, you’re spending a small fortune just to store things you don’t even look at or use. Currently, 21% of American households dedicate over 500 square feet (the size of a two-car garage) to storage.

Mental Health Impact

Clutter often carries an emotional burden. Items we hold onto “just in case” or for sentimental reasons can anchor us to the past, making it difficult to move forward. This emotional weight can contribute to feelings of depression and helplessness. Clutter takes your attention away from the items that matter most and can take away peace and joy.

Stress and Anxiety

Walking into a cluttered room can instantly spike your stress levels. Clutter can make us feel overwhelmed and out of control, leading to anxiety and even impacting sleep.

Decreased Productivity

A messy environment can be a major distraction. It’s hard to focus on tasks when you’re constantly reminded of the mess around you.

Clutter Steals Your Time

The time spent researching and purchasing items takes some time on the front end, but then, once it comes into your home, it takes more of your time as you try to keep it clean, organize, move, and maintain it.

Stop wasting money on things you don’t need. Clutter is costing you a fortune if you get to the point where your stuff starts to own you rather than you owning it. Consider trying a simpler and smaller (small forces simplicity and is easier to maintain) life filled with high-quality experiences, relationships, and possessions.

Stay tuned for monthly articles about decluttering, downsizing, organizing, making transitions, and clearing of estates. Call me at 480-720-8566 to learn about my free 30-minute consultation or to speak to your group. To purchase my books Getting Your Life Together Organizer and Joy of Downsizing, visit Amazon.com or www.JoyfulDOWNSIZING.com.