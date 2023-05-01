JWV Gives Thousands of Dollars to Help Veterans

Nancy Stutman

The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms.

Members and volunteers of Jewish War Veterans (JWV) Copper State Post 619 will be conducting their Memorial Day Poppy Drive this month at the following times and locations. Please give generously.

Fry’s Marketplace

Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alma School and Germann Roads

Ocotillo and Gilbert Roads

Higley and Chandler Heights Roads

Dobson and Ray Roads

Mesa Market Place Swap Meet

Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

10550 E. Baseline Road

Where does the money go?

Poppy Drives are JWV’s major source of fundraising to help disabled and hospitalized veterans, as well as those experiencing homelessness. The Poppy Drives make a real difference in the lives of veterans, because funds go to support organizations that provide one-on-one services.

JWV recently awarded checks to two divisions of U.S.VETS–Phoenix. Jennifer Gewarges, executive director, received a $2,000 check for newly built Ashley’s Place for traumatized female veterans. Then in January, just before their two Habitat homes were finished, both were burglarized. Again, JWV stepped up to the plate with an additional $1,500 contribution toward replacing stolen goods and repairing damage during the burglary.

In March U.S.VETS Program Director, Retired Navy Chief Gerard Fox, received a truckload of more than 50 bags of clothing as a result of a clothing drive conducted by the Post, plus a $2,500 check to help with their new facility opening this spring. They will have a drop-off center and a mini store where veterans can have a shopping experience selecting clothes to get them started in the program. Kudos to all in the community who dropped off their clothing donations at the Post’s March meeting.

All money collected during the Poppy Drive stays in the Greater Phoenix area. Additional nonprofit veterans’ organizations benefiting from JWV fundraising activities include MANA House, Veterans First Ltd, Phoenix VA Healthcare System, AZ State Veterans Home, Maricopa StandDown, Soldier’s Best Friend, Valor on 8th, and Paralyzed Veterans of America, to name a few.

Become a Poppier

More volunteers are always needed to fill the available spots during Memorial Day and Veterans Day Poppy Drives. It is not necessary to be a member of the Post to volunteer. At least two people are at each location. Ask a buddy. Volunteers need not stand for any length of time and are welcome to bring a folding chair. It is not only rewarding to represent the Jewish War Veterans Post, but those helping with the Poppy Drive are raising critically needed funds to support veterans in need.

To learn more about volunteering for the Poppy Drive, contact Harve Kimmel at 480-313-4734 or [email protected].