Lady Sluggers Season Is Underway

Larry Wolfe

Our Lady Sluggers senior softball team’s 2024 season is well underway. Here is the remaining schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 7, vs. the Stingers at Sunland Village East

Monday, Feb. 12, vs. View Point Gems at View Point

Wednesday, Feb. 14, vs. Resort Red Sox at Sun Lakes Field of Dreams

Monday, Feb. 19, vs. Sunland Village East at Sunland Village East

Wednesday, Feb. 21, vs. Sunland Springs Village at Sunland Village East Monday, Feb. 26, vs. Valle del Oro at Valle del Oro

Wednesday, Feb. 28, vs. Roadhaven Rebels at Sun Lakes Field of Dreams

Monday, March 4, vs. Sunland Springs Village at Sun Lakes Field of Dreams

Go to the Ladies Team page on our website, www.sunlakessoftball.com, for up-to-date information, and come out to the Field of Dreams to cheer on our ladies!